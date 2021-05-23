Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,499,000 after buying an additional 2,267,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

BIP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $53.81. 278,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,779. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $55.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 417.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

