Brokers Set Expectations for Electricité de France S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Electricité de France in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electricité de France’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

