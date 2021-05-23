Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,010,232 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

