Brokers Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.89.

CAE stock opened at C$35.92 on Friday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 921.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.92.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.