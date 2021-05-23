Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $23.50. 520,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,894. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

