Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT at $39.20

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. 103,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,853. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.