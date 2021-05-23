Brokerages Set SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target at $20.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $15,339,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 144,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,259. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $736.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

