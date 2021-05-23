Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Target Price at $19.15

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. 1,072,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,720. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 4.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

