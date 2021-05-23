Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$59.67

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Emera stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,708. The firm has a market cap of C$14.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$58.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

