Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report sales of $69.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $74.63 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $35.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $345.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $347.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $415.75 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $424.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. 1,227,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

