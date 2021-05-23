Brokerages Expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Post $1.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. LPL Financial posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

LPLA traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.77. 462,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,260. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $333,128.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,982,020.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,768 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,614. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,540,000 after acquiring an additional 247,187 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after buying an additional 172,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

