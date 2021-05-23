Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce $42.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $36.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $175.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.31 million to $178.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $212.97 million, with estimates ranging from $209.50 million to $218.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 696,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 92,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

BDSI stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.70.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

