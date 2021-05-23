Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.35. 207,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 425.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after acquiring an additional 242,591 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $320,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $2,840,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

