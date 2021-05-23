Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce sales of $12.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.07 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $52.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 78,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,995. The company has a market capitalization of $229.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

