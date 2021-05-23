Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on COG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 5,346,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851,143. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

