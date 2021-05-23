Brighton Jones LLC Sells 5,801 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,594. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.