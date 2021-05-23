Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heritage Financial worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after buying an additional 75,893 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $354,209. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

HFWA stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 71,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,707. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

