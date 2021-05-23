Brighton Jones LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 120.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Insiders have sold a total of 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $100.90. 10,514,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,178,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 162.74 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

