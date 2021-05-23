Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,422,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

