Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 31,790 Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNKO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.41. 874,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.46. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,291. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

