Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 423 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.53. 2,372,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.06. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.93 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

