BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BWAY. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.67. 86,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,381. The company has a market cap of $160.23 million, a PE ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.33. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $1,621,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 131.4% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $1,613,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

