Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.21 Million

Analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post sales of $73.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.92 million and the lowest is $67.71 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $12.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 467.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $320.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.26 million to $345.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $453.30 million, with estimates ranging from $423.64 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHR. B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. 703,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

