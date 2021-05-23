Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.88 million.

Shares of Boxlight stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 23.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

