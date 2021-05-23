Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 777 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $10,974,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

