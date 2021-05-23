Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,559,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

