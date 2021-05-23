Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 27.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,550. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 378,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,461. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

