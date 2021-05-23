Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.03.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,030,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,979,948. The company has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $675.81 and its 200-day moving average is $677.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

