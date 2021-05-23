Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $456,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.58. 4,913,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.58 and a 200-day moving average of $227.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

