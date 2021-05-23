Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.87. 1,314,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,271. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

