Boston Family Office LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $217.86. 359,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,812. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $135.94 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.08.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.