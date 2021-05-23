Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,788,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,905. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

