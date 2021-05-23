Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.
Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.