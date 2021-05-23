Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

