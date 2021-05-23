Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41-8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. 1,524,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,099. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

