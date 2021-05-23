boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $336.49

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.49 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 323.10 ($4.22). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 326.60 ($4.27), with a volume of 2,796,647 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 418.46 ($5.47).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 329.84. The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In related news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64). Also, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

