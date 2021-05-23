Bondly Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.71 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and $1.35 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.82 or 0.00844721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.18 or 0.07954395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00077788 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

