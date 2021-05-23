BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPG. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.38. 1,854,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,328. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $128.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

