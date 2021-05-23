Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading 62.9% Lower This Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 62.9% lower against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $40.97 million and $14.84 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00058676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.39 or 0.00832434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.28 or 0.07914129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00078210 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,449,472 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

