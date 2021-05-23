Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 611,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. 3,419,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,600. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

