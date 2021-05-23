Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 121,963 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,963 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

UAA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.45. 2,824,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,928. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

