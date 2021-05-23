Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 12,078 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,079. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

