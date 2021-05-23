Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,270 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,167. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

