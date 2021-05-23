Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 115.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,938. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

