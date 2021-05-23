Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 388.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE KMPR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 168,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,149. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.