Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 706,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

