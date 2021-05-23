Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $192.03. The stock had a trading volume of 99,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.28. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

