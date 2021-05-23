Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $337.00

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 337 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.21), with a volume of 132630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £262.78 million and a PE ratio of 21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 299.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.36.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.