Block-Logic Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $651,038.25 and $684.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

