Blake Rhodes Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Newmont stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.53. 5,927,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 221,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

