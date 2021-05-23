BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,039,700.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,244.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $154.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $4,238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,728,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

